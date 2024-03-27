Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Senior Officer Sells C$375,985.72 in Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72.

BMO traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$130.32. 382,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,620. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.83. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3700787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

