Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.22

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.22 and last traded at C$69.21, with a volume of 1219095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.27. The firm has a market cap of C$84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5794033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

