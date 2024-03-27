Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,632,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

