Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 174 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,721,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

