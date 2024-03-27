Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys Shares of 138,564 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

