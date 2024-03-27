Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day moving average of $215.58.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

