Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $9.35 Million Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Nelnet worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 742,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.3 %

NNI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Nelnet



Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

