Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 1,160 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 57,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

