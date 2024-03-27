Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 1,590 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

