Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.