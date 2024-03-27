Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 40,749 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,654 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

