Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 618 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

TMO opened at $569.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $563.78 and a 200 day moving average of $519.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

