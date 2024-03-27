Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
