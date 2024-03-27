Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.38 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

