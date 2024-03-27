Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

