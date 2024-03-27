BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $195.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 39.99%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

