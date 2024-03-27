Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 560,132 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $46,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $314.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,497. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $238.38 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.20.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.