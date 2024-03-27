Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,959,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

