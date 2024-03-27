Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after acquiring an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,772,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.23. 280,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

