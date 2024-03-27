Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $267.83 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $267.83 million and $2.17 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.00 or 0.05073615 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00028355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

