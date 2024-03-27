BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.80) to GBX 2,100 ($26.54) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.98) to GBX 2,520 ($31.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.50) to GBX 2,660 ($33.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,320 ($29.32).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,257 ($28.52). 1,025,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,324.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,390.88. The stock has a market cap of £114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.61, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.