Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 3.1%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.76. 17,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 355,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II and phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

