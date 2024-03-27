BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,215,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,926,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,802,170 shares of company stock worth $15,560,936 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

