BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 73.4% in March

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the February 29th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIMI Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BIMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. BIMI has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of BIMI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BIMI during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIMI by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIMI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIMI Company Profile

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

