Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Bio-Path Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $44.80.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.