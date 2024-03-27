Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

