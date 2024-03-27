BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

BioLineRx Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

