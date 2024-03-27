BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

BioLineRx Price Performance

NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,005. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLRX

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.