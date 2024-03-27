BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock remained flat at $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.0332 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

