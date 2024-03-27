Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.37.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0900794 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

