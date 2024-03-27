BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 9.5%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 89,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 391,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.