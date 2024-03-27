BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

