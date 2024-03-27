Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 2,280.0% in March

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDEW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,247 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.