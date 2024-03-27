Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 1,674,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,959,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.