Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,277. Blue World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

