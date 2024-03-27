Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.90

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.90 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 2602240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.01 ($1.29).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £609.98 million, a PE ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.85.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider Michael Gibbons acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,511.06). In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Christopher Waldron bought 15,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,714.39). Also, insider Michael Gibbons bought 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,511.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,580,000. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

