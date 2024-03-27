Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.90

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.90 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 2602240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.01 ($1.29).
The stock has a market capitalization of £609.98 million, a PE ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.85.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
