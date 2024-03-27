BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock remained flat at $76.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7698 per share. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.