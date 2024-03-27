Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,661.08 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,577.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,310.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

