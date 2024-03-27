BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.