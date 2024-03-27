Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 103,332 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after acquiring an additional 147,708 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,026,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 314,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 457,974 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

