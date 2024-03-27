Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 73,731 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $58,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 2,498,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

