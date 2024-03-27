Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,276 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 14.5% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 807,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 103.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 418,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,975. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $971.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

