Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $8.81 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. 5,970,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.