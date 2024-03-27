Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

