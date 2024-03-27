Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after acquiring an additional 604,285 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

BATS FMAY remained flat at $43.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.