Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $15.96 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 437,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July comprises approximately 1.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 6.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 253.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of DJUL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 11,415 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

