Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

