Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.24. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$284.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$206.30 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$302.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$271.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.