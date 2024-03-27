Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Up 11.4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.02. Approximately 103,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 22,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.76.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

