Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 23,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brambles has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

