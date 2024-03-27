BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 41,639 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $507.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

